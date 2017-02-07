Slim Zaiane has been promoted Genera...

Slim Zaiane has been promoted General Manager at Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates in Dubai, ...

Kempinski Hotel Mall Of The Emirates has promoted Slim Zaiane to the position of general manager. He was previously hotel manager at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, having first joined the property in this role in 2014.

Chicago, IL

