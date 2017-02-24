Russian ballet dancer released from G...

Russian ballet dancer released from Gitmo fights return to homeland

One day before Donald Trump became U.S. president, a former Russian ballet dancer, Ravil Mingazov, became the final Guantanamo Bay detainee to be released. But after almost 15 years in Gitmo, the last thing Mingazov, a Muslim, wanted was a homecoming.

