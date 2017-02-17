Robert Smith at home, Brook Furlong Farm, Warwickshire, United Kingdom. 09 February 2011
Great Britain was forced to field a three-rider team in the FEI Nations Cup in the UAE on Thursday after a quarantine mix-up meant Robert Smith 's horses were unable to travel to the Middle East. Robert was part of the original squad selected to compete in the first Nations Cup team competition of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horse and Hound.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC