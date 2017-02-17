Robert Smith at home, Brook Furlong F...

Robert Smith at home, Brook Furlong Farm, Warwickshire, United Kingdom. 09 February 2011

Great Britain was forced to field a three-rider team in the FEI Nations Cup in the UAE on Thursday after a quarantine mix-up meant Robert Smith 's horses were unable to travel to the Middle East. Robert was part of the original squad selected to compete in the first Nations Cup team competition of 2017.

Chicago, IL

