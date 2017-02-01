REFILE-UAE bank NBAD offers blockchai...

REFILE-UAE bank NBAD offers blockchain payments after tie-up with Ripple

Read more: Reuters

Feb 1 National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday it had become the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa to introduce real time, cross-border payments on blockchain, becoming the latest lender to use the technology. Through a partnership with Ripple, a U.S. start-up specialising in blockchain technology, NBAD said it would allow customers to cut the cost and speed of payments.

