Raymond Aquino has been promoted IT Manager at Kempinski Hotel Ajman, United Arab Emirates

The Filipino national graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Don Bosco Technical College in the Philippines in 2001. He started his career in the banking industry in 2001 as a computer operator in a data centre operations unit, optimising the performance of all environmental equipment, important to the operation of the bank's computer system, Raymond continued his career as a computer consultant until 2006.

