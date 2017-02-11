'Random shooting at anything that mov...

'Random shooting at anything that moved': New questions about U.S. raid in Yemen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

This undated handout photo from the Al-Karama Foundation, a Geneva-based non-governmental human rights organization, shows Abdullah Mabkhout al-Ameri, left, next to a child, in Yakla, Yemen. Al-Ameri and several family members including a son affiliated with al-Qaeda were killed in a Jan. 29, 2017, US raid in the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC