'Random shooting at anything that moved': New questions about U.S. raid in Yemen

This undated handout photo from the Al-Karama Foundation, a Geneva-based non-governmental human rights organization, shows Abdullah Mabkhout al-Ameri, left, next to a child, in Yakla, Yemen. Al-Ameri and several family members including a son affiliated with al-Qaeda were killed in a Jan. 29, 2017, US raid in the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.