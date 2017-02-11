Questions raised over on-the-side pol...

Questions raised over on-the-side police training firm run by borough's top police officer

The top police officer in Richmond is also a co-director of a private police training company, it has been revealed, despite strict Metropolitan Police rules about outside business affairs. Borough commander Parm Sandhu is listed as co-director of Rod Jarman Associates , which offers clients "advice, training and development to all aspects of policing".

