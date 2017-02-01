Out of this world: Emirati girl's exp...

Out of this world: Emirati girl's experiment to be carried out at International Space Center

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

A young Emirati girl's hypothesis about how journeying into space could affect the proteins in our cells will soon be tested at the International Space Centre. Fourteen-year-old Aliah Al Mansouri's project was selected the winner in the UAE Genes in Space competition, which encouraged students in grades 7 to 12 to develop DNA experiments that could help solve real-life space exploration problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC