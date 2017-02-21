O Uoeu Usu OaOaO1O Usu U...O1 U OaUSO U O U OaO U O O Uoeusu O U ...

O Uoeu Usu OaOaO1O Usu U...O1 U OaUSO...

ENOC has introduced PIN-less and paperless debit and credit card transactions in the forecourts of its service station network - a first in the UAE for fuel retailers. The initiative has been launched in partnership with ENOC's technology partner, Network International, to ensure security of transactions, while enabling cardholders to retain confidentiality of their PIN numbers.

