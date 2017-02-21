O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoe U...

O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoe Uoeo O O O O O O2OaUOEU ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was yesterday honoured with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award and the Outstanding Award for Business Innovation. The significant awards were conferred to ADCB in recognition of its contribution in the field of Business innovation which has resulted in a superior customer experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC