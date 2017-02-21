O U U O O Uso O Uoe O U OaO O O Uoe Uoeo O O O O O O2OaUOEU ...
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was yesterday honoured with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award and the Outstanding Award for Business Innovation. The significant awards were conferred to ADCB in recognition of its contribution in the field of Business innovation which has resulted in a superior customer experience.
