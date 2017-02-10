O O U...O1O O U...O O U O U U...O U...O O U O U Uoeo OaO O1 O O O O O ...

To complement its successful efforts to transfer knowledge and experiences and exchange the best smart learning practices with the international academic community, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University has created a clear road map for developing an innovative model for smart learning in the Arab World supported by the UAE and Egypt which it recently presented to a high-level delegation from the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology headed by Assmaa Hosney, Chief Executive Officer, Information Technology Industry Development Agency .

