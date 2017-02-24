Nike Ad Confronts Stigma for Arab Fem...

Nike Ad Confronts Stigma for Arab Female Athletes

A new ad from Nike Middle East featuring a woman running in a hijab is gaining a ton of attention. Shot in Dubai, the ad begins with a woman adjusting her veil and taking off on a run.

Chicago, IL

