Michael Kasch has been named General Manager of the Year at Centro...

It was a successful win for Centro Sharjah general manager Michael Kasch at the Hotelier Express Middle East Awards last night where he took home the GM of the Year award for a chain/ branded hotel. Kasch was recognised by the judges for increasing staff satisfaction and reducing staff turnover in the last year.

