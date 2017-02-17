Mattis: US won't take Iraq's oil

"We're not in Iraq to seize anyone's oil," Mattis told CNN in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The unannounced trip seems to be geared at both assessing the ongoing battle with ISIS and calming Iraqi worries about the Trump administration's foreign policy plans.

