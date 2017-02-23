Lukaku Back In Training

Lukaku Back In Training

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku, James McCarthy and Kevin Mirallas are back in training ahead of Everton's match with Sunderland on Saturday. Lukaku missed the recent five-day training camp in Dubai after travelling to Belgium to seek treatment on a minor calf problem.

