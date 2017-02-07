Louvre attack: Suspect 'confirms' he is Egyptian Abdullah Hamamy
The man suspected of attacking soldiers with two machetes at Paris's Louvre Museum on Friday has confirmed his identity to investigators and given his version of events, judicial sources say. Reda al-Hamamy said his son was in Paris on a business trip, lives in the United Arab Emirates, and has a wife and a seven-month old son.
