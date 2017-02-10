Libya airstrikes kill two

Libya airstrikes kill two

Airstrikes carried out by the Libyan National Army on the Jufra airbase in the centre of the country have killed two people and wounded another 13. The Benghazi Defence Brigades were the targets of the strikes although there were other militias in the area, including those from Misrata situated on the Mediterranean coast, the Libya Herald reported on Friday. Before the attack, local residents reported that they heard the sound of planes overhead.

