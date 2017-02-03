Lawyer: Iranian family thrilled baby to be treated in US
The family of an Iranian infant who was temporarily banned from coming to the United States for life-saving heart surgery is "overwhelmingly relieved and thrilled" the child will now be able to have the treatment, their lawyer said Saturday. Jennifer M. Morrissey, an attorney representing the family of Fatemeh Reshad, said she wasn't sure where the family was Saturday, but they had been expected to travel to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for pre-clearance after a Seattle judge blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump's immigration and refugee ban.
