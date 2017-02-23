Lawyer for US resident held in Iran c...

Lawyer for US resident held in Iran calls him a - hostage'

The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A Washington-based lawyer for a U.S. permanent resident imprisoned in Iran has described him as a "hostage." Jason Poblete said in a statement on Thursday that Iranian allegations that Nizar Zakka confessed to authorities are "completely false."

Chicago, IL

