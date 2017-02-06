Kuwait's Equate set to issue $750 mln seven-year sukuk - sources
With the planned sukuk sale, Equate - a joint venture involving Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co and Dow Chemical Co - would be the first Gulf Cooperation Council corporate to tap the international debt capital markets this year, after a slow start dominated by issuers in the banking sector. The new paper, part of a $2 billion sukuk programme, is likely to offer about 180 basis points over midswaps, the sources said, adding that the pricing would be very much in line with the company's existing debt curve.
