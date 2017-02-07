Korea's cigarette exports hit record ...

Korea's cigarette exports hit record high in 2016

12 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's cigarette exports rose sharply to surpass the $1 billion mark for the first time last year on growing demand from the Middle East and Japan, the latest customs data showed Wednesday. The total value of tobacco exports reached a record $1.01 billion in 2016, up 11 percent from the previous year's $914 million, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

