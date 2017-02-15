Iranian president visits 2 Gulf Arab ...

Iranian president visits 2 Gulf Arab states to improve ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Oman as part of a two-state visit aimed at reviving ties with Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors. The official Oman News Agency said Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed met with the Iranian president following his arrival on Wednesday to the sultanate, which sits at the southeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula and shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran.

