Iranian baby caught in travel ban 'do...

Iranian baby caught in travel ban 'doing well' after heart surgery at OHSU

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Fatemah Reshad, the 4-month-old Iranian infant who came to Portland for heart surgery after initially being banned by President Donald Trump's immigration ban, is "doing well" following the procedure, doctors from OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital said at a press conference Monday. Fatemah was born with congenital heart disease, a rare illness that affects roughly two out of every 10,000 children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan '17 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC