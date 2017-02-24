Iranian baby caught in travel ban 'doing well' after heart surgery at OHSU

Fatemah Reshad, the 4-month-old Iranian infant who came to Portland for heart surgery after initially being banned by President Donald Trump's immigration ban, is "doing well" following the procedure, doctors from OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital said at a press conference Monday. Fatemah was born with congenital heart disease, a rare illness that affects roughly two out of every 10,000 children.

