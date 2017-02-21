India, UAE push investment bond

10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Indicating a sense of political urgency to give wings to a nascent partnership, India and the UAE are trying to get the investment cycle working between the two countries. After a visit to the UAE by Indian officials last week, four executive directors of the all-powerful Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are visiting India this week on a tour to narrow the search for infrastructure investment in India.

