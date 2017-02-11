India launches more than 100 satellit...

India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit

12 hrs ago

The Indian Space Research Organization says the nano satellites - those weighing less than 10 kilograms - were taken on board its polar satellite launch vehicle in southern India and sent into orbit on Wednesday. The agency says the launching of the 104 satellites is a record, overtaking Russia's feat of sending 37 satellites in a single launch in 2014.

