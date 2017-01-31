In a first, Emirati foreign minister defends Trump visa ban
From left to right, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit take part in a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat has come out in defense of President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan 4
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC