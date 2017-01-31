In a first, Emirati foreign minister ...

In a first, Emirati foreign minister defends Trump visa ban

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

From left to right, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit take part in a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat has come out in defense of President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan 4 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC