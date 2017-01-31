In a first, Emirati foreign minister defends Trump visa ban

From left to right, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit take part in a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat has come out in defense of President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering.

