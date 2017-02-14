Imagine an A380 as a Flowerpot?

Who says the era of the Airbus A380's use is waning when clever minds can still find unique uses for the aircraft, or at least creations that look an awful lot like an A380? A select group of gardeners in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates city that doubles as home base to Emirates Airlines, think they've landed on one that transformed an A380 replica into a garden gnome of sorts. Emirates Airlines is the largest operator of the A380, with 90 in its fleet at last count.

