Hossam Mansour has been appointed General Manager at Towers Rotana Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rotana Hotel Management Corporation Ltd. PO Box 43500 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971/2-644.44.12 Fax: +971/2-644.44.13 Visit Website Mansour joined Rotana Hotels in 2013 as executive assistant manager at Fujairah Rotana Resort and Spa, Al Aqah Beach. In his most recent role, Mansour was general manager of Villa Rotana, a four-star hotel located on Sheikh Zayed Road, having first joined the property in this role in 2015.
