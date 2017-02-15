Gyan fined for 'unethical hair' in United Arab Emirates
Ghana international Gyan, 31, is contracted to Shanghai SIPG but is currently in the midst of a loan spell at Ah Ahli. He has fallen foul of local rules, however, apparently due to his mohawk style of hair.
