Gulf airlines subsidy row: Emirates has invested $140B in the US

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group at the 2010 Berlin Air Show. Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum , President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, defended the airline's operations in the US, saying Emirates has supported over a million jobs in the country as American airlines seek to restrict Gulf carriers' US operations.

Chicago, IL

