Greed, Part 2: Whither Oil?

This is a bit of history, a bit of fact, a bit of speculation, and a bit of opinion on risk. Does Greed drive oil? Take Dubai, for instance -- what images come to mind? Is it the Las Vegas of the Middle East, the world's tallest tower, indoor ski slopes, man-made islands, gold-plated limos and wealthy tourists? Or, when you think of Dubai do you think of a stable industrial and commerce-based economy that would be a safe place to park your money? I didn't think so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.