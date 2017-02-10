Ghana is open for business - " Akufo-...

Ghana is open for business - " Akufo-Addo to investors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated to investors that Ghana is open for business, assuring of the creation of a conducive business environment which will ensure that businesses flourish, thereby creating prosperity for the Ghanaian people. The President made this known on Friday, February 10, 2017, when the Chairman of the Al Serkal Group, Mr. Eisa Bin Nasser Alserkal, together with a delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates, paid a courtesy call on him at the presidency.

