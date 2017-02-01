FlyDubai profit drops sharply in year...

FlyDubai profit drops sharply in year of deadly accident

The Washington Post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Discount airline FlyDubai says its profit tumbled by 69 percent last year despite a rise in sales fueled by its growing operations. The Dubai-based airline said on Wednesday that it earned 31.6 million dirhams last year, compared with 100.7 million dirhams in 2015.

Chicago, IL

