Flee Yemen mess

Two new developments related to Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world, raise in stark terms the question of why the United States continues to participate in the effort led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to pound that Middle Eastern country of 27 million into uninhabitable rubble. The first, a result of years of extensive U.S.-supported bombing, drone attacks and other military action against one of the factions in Yemen, is that a formidable level of famine is threatening the population of the country, including an estimated 2.1 million children.

