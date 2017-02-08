First Ever Islamic Mission to Mars WillBe Launched By United Arab Emirates
In 2020, an unmanned craft called Hope will take off from Japan and travel to the Red Planet. Last year, religious leaders in the UAE issued a fatwa forbidding Muslims from landing on Mars.
