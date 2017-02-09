Fatima at the Caps Game

Fatima at the Caps Game

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Capitals Outsider

The Capitals have been hosting United Arab Emirates native Fatima Al Ali this week. Capitals alumnus Peter Bondra met 26-year-old Al Ali while in Abu Dhabi to host a youth hockey clinic at the Pavlikovsky Hockey School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitals Outsider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC