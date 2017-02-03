Father of Paris museum attack suspect...

Father of Paris museum attack suspect says son is no terrorist

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The father of an Egyptian man accused of wielding a machete at a soldier while shouting "Allahu akbar" at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday said his son is not a terrorist, but a family man who had gone to France on "work assignment." "Does he look like a terrorist?" Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy asked the Associated Press while holding a photo of his son, Abdullah al-Hamahmy, an Egyptian national living in Dubai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan 11 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC