Etihad and Lufthansa deepen budding ties with catering deal

" Gulf carrier Etihad Airways and German airline Lufthansa are deepening their budding relationship with a $100 million catering partnership. The one-time rivals announced the catering deal at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Etihad's hub of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

