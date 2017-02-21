Envision Training Centre and DGCX lau...

Envision Training Centre and DGCX launch first UAE 'Trading Campus'

Envision Training Centre and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange , a DMCC entity, today announced the launch of Trading Campus, a new initiative designed to educate aspiring financial market professionals. The DGCX and Envision collaboration will provide a combination of practical workshops and lectures which aim to equip students with the knowledge and expertise needed to trade and manage investments responsibly.

