Emirates Steel participates in Infra Tech Rotterdam 2017

For the first time since its inception, Emirates Steel, the only integrated steel plant in the UAE, owned by SENAAT, participated in the 12th edition of Infra Tech trade fair; the biennial exhibition for infrastructure and ground construction held in Rotterdam in January 2017. With the aim to boost its presence in Europe, Emirates Steel joined Meever and Meever; the official distributer of ESZ sheet piles for Europe region who is based in the Netherlands and is a well-known solution provider for foundation and marine construction works and has already, supplied significant tonnage of ESZ sheet piles into the European market.

