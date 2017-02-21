Emirates Environmental Group organizes 20th annual UAE 'Can Collection Day' campaign
In line with efforts to promote sustainability, the Emirates Environmental Group recently organized its 20th annual Can Collection Day campaign. More than 150 entities from across the UAE, representing from every segment of the society joined the environmental friendly nation-wide initiative.
