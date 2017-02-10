Emirates charges aid worker A 800 for...

Emirates charges aid worker A 800 for underwear suitcase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

One of the Middle East's most successful airlines have stoked the ire of a customer after demanding A 800 to fly a suitcase of clothes to an orphanage in Africa. Aid worker Brenda Johnson, 68, was staggered when Emirates airlines from the United Arab Emirates and a principle sponsor of Arsenal football club, charged an 'excess baggage' fee of A 800.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC