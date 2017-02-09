Emirates Airline: We support more than a million U.S. jobs
They say Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways have an unfair advantage because of government subsidies worth $50 billion. "We really want to create more jobs in the U.S. and support the economy in the U.S.," Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told CNNMoney's Richard Quest in an exclusive interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan 11
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC