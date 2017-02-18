Elon Musk Fixes Hero's Tesla That Stopped Out-of-Control Car
Tesla has sold 200 Model S and Model X cars to the United Arab Emirates government where Dubai could become home to the world's first self-driving car fleet BILLIONAIRE Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to cover the damage for a driver who sacrificed his expensive Tesla model S to save a stranger's life. The vehicle with the unconscious driver was reportedly swerving on the highway and bumping up against the guardrail, the New York Post noted .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan 23
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
|Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco...
|Nov '16
|Erich Scherfen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC