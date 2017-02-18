Elon Musk Fixes Hero's Tesla That Sto...

Elon Musk Fixes Hero's Tesla That Stopped Out-of-Control Car

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Tesla has sold 200 Model S and Model X cars to the United Arab Emirates government where Dubai could become home to the world's first self-driving car fleet BILLIONAIRE Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised to cover the damage for a driver who sacrificed his expensive Tesla model S to save a stranger's life. The vehicle with the unconscious driver was reportedly swerving on the highway and bumping up against the guardrail, the New York Post noted .

Chicago, IL

