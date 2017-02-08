Egypt's capital project hits latest s...

Egypt's capital project hits latest snag as Chinese pull out

Feb 8 A proposed $3 billion deal between Egypt and a Chinese state construction company to build government facilities at a planned new administrative capital has fallen through over price disagreements, Egypt's Housing Ministry said on Wednesday. The failure marks the second time a foreign developer has pulled out of the project after a United Arab Emirates developer, originally meant to lead it, also quit.

