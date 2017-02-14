Dubai to Test Drone Taxis for Travelers

Dubai to Test Drone Taxis for Travelers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Skift

We're not sure if this idea will fly - at least with the public. Dubai hopes to have a passenger-carrying drone in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
News Chinese calligrapher receives Dubai Islamic Eco... Nov '16 Erich Scherfen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC