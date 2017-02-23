Dubai to get world's first spinning s...

Dubai to get world's first spinning skyscraper in 2020

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Instead of including a hotel in the structure's design, the project's lead architect, David Fisher, of Dynamic Architecture, opted for something called a "Wellness Experience". Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, is home to hundreds of high-rise buildings, including the world's tallest, the Burj Khalifa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve... Jan 23 Investments eh 1
News Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po... Jan '17 Solarman 3
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... Jan '17 Solarman 9
News Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case Dec '16 Jim 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
News Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06) Nov '16 Ashley Duprees Bl... 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC