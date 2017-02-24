Dubai International Financial Centre ...

Dubai International Financial Centre signs MoU with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City

Dubai International Financial Centre , the leading financial hub in the $7.4 trillion Middle East, Africa and South Asia region has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in an effort to encourage further cooperation and collaboration between the financial centres. The MoU was signed today by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Ajay Pandey, Director and Group CEO of GIFT SEZ.

