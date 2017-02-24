Dubai International Financial Centre signs MoU with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City
Dubai International Financial Centre , the leading financial hub in the $7.4 trillion Middle East, Africa and South Asia region has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in an effort to encourage further cooperation and collaboration between the financial centres. The MoU was signed today by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority and Ajay Pandey, Director and Group CEO of GIFT SEZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC