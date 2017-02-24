Dubai Housekeeping Manager Wins Express Award
Jotham Mutune Mutinda, housekeeping manager at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, was honored during the 2017 Hotelier Express Awards, which were hosted February 22, at the Grosvenor House Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The judges of the award, sponsored by Sealed Air Diversey Care, recognized Mutinda for his operational performance during high hotel occupancy periods.
