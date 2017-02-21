Dubai Holding chairman resigns to focus on national government
Feb 25 The chairman of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, has resigned to focus on his role in the national government, the conglomerate said on Saturday. As head of Dubai Holding, Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi oversaw a $35 billion portfolio of assets in more than 20 countries, in industries ranging from tourism and real estate to media, information technology and trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis...
|Feb 18
|USA Today
|1
|Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment ve...
|Jan '17
|Investments eh
|1
|Solar Could Beat Coal To Become The Cheapest Po...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|3
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|9
|Ex-Teamsters official sentenced in 'Top Chef' case
|Dec '16
|Jim
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
|Report Detailed Possible Link Between UAE, Bin ... (Feb '06)
|Nov '16
|Ashley Duprees Bl...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC