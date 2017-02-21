Dubai Holding chairman resigns to focus on national government

Feb 25 The chairman of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, has resigned to focus on his role in the national government, the conglomerate said on Saturday. As head of Dubai Holding, Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi oversaw a $35 billion portfolio of assets in more than 20 countries, in industries ranging from tourism and real estate to media, information technology and trade.

